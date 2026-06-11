Obituary: Lawrence David Hughes (1941-2026)

Submitted to Potomac Local:

Lawrence David Hughes (Age 85)

Memorial service info

Lawrence D. “Larry” Hughes, beloved husband, father, public servant, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2026, at the age of 85.

Larry lived a life defined by service, leadership, family, and a deep love for the communities he called home. For more than three decades, he devoted his professional career to public service, helping guide the growth and development of Prince William County and the City of Manassas while earning the respect and admiration of colleagues, elected officials, and residents alike.

Born in Independence, Missouri, Larry carried his Midwestern values of hard work, integrity, humility, and kindness throughout his life. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Graceland College and later received his master’s degree from the University of Missouri, preparing for a career dedicated to improving local government and strengthening communities.

Larry served for many years as Deputy County Executive for Prince William County and also served as Acting County Executive. In 1999, following a nationwide search, he was selected to become City Manager for the City of Manassas, a position he held until his retirement in 2012. During his tenure, Manassas experienced significant growth and revitalization while maintaining the character and history that made the city unique. He helped oversee numerous projects that continue to benefit residents today, including the development of the Loy E. Harris Pavilion, improvements throughout Old Town Manassas, the downtown railroad walkway, and the establishment of the city’s first Fire and Rescue Department. Through periods of prosperity and economic challenge, Larry’s steady leadership, fiscal responsibility, and thoughtful planning helped position the city for a successful future.

Although he was proud of his professional accomplishments, Larry never measured success by titles or projects. He measured it by relationships, by family, by friendships, and by the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of others. Those who knew him remember his calm demeanor, thoughtful advice, dry sense of humor, and genuine interest in people. He was a mentor to many, a trusted colleague, and a friend whose counsel was sought by countless individuals throughout his career.

Outside of work and family, Larry enjoyed many of life’s simple pleasures. He loved hiking and exploring the outdoors. He loved the beach and being in and near the water. He was an animal lover, especially for his beloved dog Cammie. He was a lifelong and enthusiastic fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, proudly cheering for his team through every season.

Larry’s legacy can be found in the parks, public spaces, civic institutions, and neighborhoods he helped strengthen. More importantly, it lives on in the countless lives he touched through his kindness, wisdom, leadership, and friendship.

He will be remembered as a man of integrity, humility, compassion, and service—a leader who never sought the spotlight but whose influence will continue to be felt for generations.

Larry was a devoted father to Tanya M. Hughes, Victor “Todd” Hughes, Lauren A. F.

Hughes, and Alexander “Alex” D. F. Hughes. Nothing made him happier than to see his children content and successful. He was a caring and loving father and his commitment to them never wavered.

In addition to his children, Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Christina A. Frank. his sister Gayle M. Hughes and many extended family members, friends, former colleagues, and community members who were blessed to know him.

A life well lived. A community well served. A man deeply loved and forever remembered.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Larry’s life and legacy at Baker-Post Funeral Home in Manassas on June 19, 2026. Interment will be private at a later date.