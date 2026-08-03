Police Blotter: Murder Suspect Arrested in Woodbridge Domestic Shooting

Compiled from official releases for incidents primarily July 27–August 2, 2026

A murder suspect was arrested in connection with a Woodbridge domestic shooting, a 16-year-old died after being shot at a car meet, and a 13-year-old remains wanted for wounding a family member, while Stafford County deputies made multiple arrests for assaults, shoplifting, DUIs and other offenses over the weekend.

Prince William County Police Department

Murder Arrest – Woodbridge

On August 2, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force members arrested Thomas Lynwood Brown, 23, of Triangle, in connection with the July 27 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Gainesville man. The incident occurred during a domestic altercation at a home in the 13400 block of Grayson Hill Circle (Fitzgerald apartments) in Woodbridge. Police said Brown produced a firearm and shot the victim in the upper body before leaving. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Court date pending; bond unavailable.

Homicide Investigation – Woodbridge

On August 1 at about 2:02 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 14100 block of Crossing Place in Woodbridge that occurred during a large car meet earlier that morning. A 16-year-old male was struck in the upper body and later died at a hospital. An autopsy confirmed the death as a homicide. Shell casings and evidence of an altercation were found; other parties had left the scene. No suspect information has been released. The victim’s identity is not being publicly disclosed due to his age. Detectives seek any witnesses or information.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – Woodbridge

On August 2 at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 15500 block of Lebourget Court in Woodbridge. An 18-year-old woman was grazed in the upper body after a verbal altercation with a juvenile family member escalated. The 13-year-old male accused retrieved a firearm from the home, fired one round, and left before police arrived. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. Detention orders were obtained for the juvenile, who remains at large. He is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied dwelling, and juvenile possession of a firearm. His identity is not being released due to age.

Strong-Arm Robbery – Woodbridge

On August 2 at 11:47 a.m., an unknown man attempted to leave the 7-Eleven at 13990 Richmond Highway with concealed merchandise. A struggle with an employee ensued before the suspect fled. Alcohol was reported missing; no injuries occurred.

Suspect: Black male, 40s, 6’0”, 175 lbs, medium build, beard. Last seen wearing a blue shirt, black ballcap with white lettering, gray shorts, and white shoes with red laces.

Indecent Exposure – Manassas

On August 1 at 4:13 p.m. at Ollie’s (8351 Sudley Road), an employee saw an unknown man urinating on the floor. The man then further exposed himself before leaving. No contact or injuries.

Suspect: White male, 60–70, approximately 5’8”, wearing a white shirt, orange shorts, and black shoes.

Residential Burglary – Woodbridge

On August 1 between roughly 12 and 3 p.m., a residence in the 12500 block of Armada Place was entered through a damaged bedroom window. Jewelry and a firearm were taken.

Additional Arrests

Derrick Alexander Marks , 40, of Dumfries – Arrested July 31 after a shots-fired call in the 3100 block of Antrim Circle. Multiple residences were struck; no injuries. Marks was located in a wooded area. Multiple firearms and narcotics were recovered from a nearby residence. Charges include two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in a public place, three counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, and drug-related offenses. Bond unavailable.

, 40, of Dumfries – Arrested July 31 after a shots-fired call in the 3100 block of Antrim Circle. Multiple residences were struck; no injuries. Marks was located in a wooded area. Multiple firearms and narcotics were recovered from a nearby residence. Charges include two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in a public place, three counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, and drug-related offenses. Bond unavailable. Stephen Miller , 23, of Somerset, N.J. – Extradited July 30 and served with warrants stemming from a May 2026 investigation into solicitation and possession of child pornography involving a 16-year-old girl in the Woodbridge area via Snapchat. Charges include multiple counts of possession of child pornography (including subsequent offenses), production of child pornography, and using a communication system to facilitate offenses with a child. Held without bond.

, 23, of Somerset, N.J. – Extradited July 30 and served with warrants stemming from a May 2026 investigation into solicitation and possession of child pornography involving a 16-year-old girl in the Woodbridge area via Snapchat. Charges include multiple counts of possession of child pornography (including subsequent offenses), production of child pornography, and using a communication system to facilitate offenses with a child. Held without bond. Roger Curtis Brown , 52, of Warrenton – Arrested August 2 after firing two rounds into the ground in the 8000 block of Deward Court in Manassas. Charged with reckless handling of a firearm. Bond set at $1,250 secured.

, 52, of Warrenton – Arrested August 2 after firing two rounds into the ground in the 8000 block of Deward Court in Manassas. Charged with reckless handling of a firearm. Bond set at $1,250 secured. Vincent Edward Thompson , 26, of Woodbridge – Charged July 31 with brandishing a firearm after a road-rage incident in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue. Released on a court summons.

, 26, of Woodbridge – Charged July 31 with brandishing a firearm after a road-rage incident in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue. Released on a court summons. Baba Allie, 41, of Alexandria – Turned himself in August 1 on an indecent exposure charge from a July 27 incident near Ivy Stone Place and Potomac Branch Drive in Woodbridge, where he allegedly urinated and further exposed himself near adults and children. Bond unavailable.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Selected Incidents (July 31–August 1)