New Jennie Dean Elementary to open with ribbon cutting Tuesday; students return Aug. 12

Manassas City Public Schools will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jennie Dean Elementary School building on Tuesday, August 4.

Officials announced the milestone during a recent School Board meeting, expressing excitement about welcoming students and staff into the new facility. Students are scheduled to return to class on August 12.

The new school, which will serve pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, sits adjacent to the existing Jennie Dean Elementary building on Prince William Street. Construction of the replacement facility has remained on schedule.

The fate of the older building remains a point of discussion between the School Board and Manassas City Council. In a recent public statement, School Board member Suzanne Seaberg said the city is requiring the School Board to demolish the structure.

Seaberg noted that while the School Board recognizes the potential value of the additional space for academic programs, enrichment opportunities, and temporary use during future school projects, the building would need significant renovations and funding. She also cited limitations with the city’s current sewer infrastructure as a barrier to continued use.

School Board Chair Jill Spall and other board members have previously discussed exploring options for the site, including possible adaptive reuse, while working within the conditions of the special use permit that allowed construction of the new school. Any final plan requires coordination with City Council.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman and school division leaders have framed the new building as an important step forward for students in the Jennie Dean community. The ribbon-cutting event is open to the public, with tours expected to be offered.