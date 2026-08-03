FBI affidavit: Former Stafford sergeant paid for and received child sexual abuse material depicting children as young as 8 and an infant

A federal affidavit unsealed in the Eastern District of Virginia details how a then-Stafford County Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeant allegedly ordered and paid for child sexual abuse material through Telegram, including files that agents reviewed depicting a girl as young as 8 years old and a male infant under 1 year old.

Justin Thomas Lee Forman, 37, of Fredericksburg, is charged with knowingly receiving a visual depiction involving the use of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 2252(a)(2) and (b)(1). The complaint asserts probable cause that the offense occurred at least on or about July 6, 2023, while Forman was employed as a patrol sergeant.

According to the July 30, 2026, affidavit sworn by FBI Special Agent Melissa Macaron of the Richmond Field Office, the investigation began in or around June 2026 after the FBI received a tip about an account associated with Forman being used to acquire child sexual abuse material.

On July 30, agents executed federal search warrants at Forman’s Fredericksburg residence, on his person, and on his electronic devices. Approximately 16 devices were seized, including an iPhone taken from Forman.

A forensic review of that phone revealed Telegram chats between an account using the name “Jo Lane” (linked to Forman) and a “Deleted Account.” In those messages, Forman allegedly ordered and paid for packages of images and videos.

The affidavit states that on one occasion in August 2024, Forman’s account requested a package labeled “Category 3” described as “Kids + Teens (0-17)” and paid approximately $110 in Bitcoin. In July 2023, the account paid $25 via PayPal for a package advertised as “ALL NEW CP VIDEOS – 300 VIDEOS – PERMANENT ACCESS.” Agents say Forman’s account received approximately 300 videos and 11 images over the course of the conversations. An initial review indicated the majority appear to be child sexual abuse material, though not all files had been examined at the time the affidavit was filed.

Among the files agents reviewed, the affidavit specifically describes one video referencing an 8-year-old girl and another depicting what appears to be a baby under 1 year old (a male infant). Additional reviewed material included depictions of a prepubescent minor female. The charging document does not allege that Forman produced the material or had contact with the children depicted.

Forman was employed as a patrol sergeant by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the alleged offenses. He resided in Fredericksburg and worked in Stafford, both within the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Forman is no longer employed by the agency. Public Information Officer Jackson Arnold stated the termination resulted from personal conduct that violated agency policies and was not related to professional or on-duty conduct. The office directed further questions to the FBI Richmond Field Office.

Forman was booked into the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria on July 30 as a federal prisoner. Court records indicated a preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 3.

The allegations in the affidavit have not been proven in court. Forman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Potomac Local News previously reported the termination and initial charging information on July 31. A Freedom of Information Act request seeking Forman’s full employment dates, salary history, and assigned duties remains pending with the Sheriff’s Office.