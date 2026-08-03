Manassas Park Community Marks Two Years Since Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s Disappearance

About 30 community members gathered at the Manassas Park police station on July 31 for a vigil marking two years since the disappearance of local nurse and mother Mamta Kafle Bhatt, InsideNoVa reported. Bhatt was last heard from on July 29, 2024, and is presumed dead; her husband, Naresh Bhatt, was arrested in August 2024 and faces charges of first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and physical defilement of a dead body, though no body has been found.

Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo described the investigation as a lengthy process with a strong case, while family members including mother Gita Kafle and community supporters expressed continued hope for justice. A pre-trial conference is set for Sept. 25, with the trial scheduled to begin in early October.

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