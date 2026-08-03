Stafford Continues Accokeek Creek Advisory After July Sewer Spill

Stafford Utilities is continuing to monitor Accokeek Creek (near Crows Nest Natural Preserve) after a July 22 sewer line break released untreated wastewater near the waterway, Stafford Utilities reported. As of a July 30 update, localized impacts have improved but water quality across the watershed has not yet returned to normal due to recent weather and other factors, and the agency still recommends limiting recreational contact with the water, including swimming, and advises against consuming fish from the creek until conditions improve.

The original advisory, issued after the break near Accokeek Creek, called for limited recreational use of the creek down to Crow’s Nest for people and pets. Residents with questions can contact Stafford Utilities at 540-658-8616.

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