Route 1 Southbound Lanes Reduced in Fredericksburg

“Southbound Route 1 in the City of Fredericksburg is reduced to a single lane between Wellford Street and Fall Hill Avenue today (Thursday, June 11) between 11am-2pm,” the Virginia Department of Transportation reported. “Concrete work will be underway for new curb and gutter.”

“Construction finishing in June 2026 on intersection projects in this area,” VDOT announced.

The ongoing project improves the Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue intersection to reduce congestion, add turn lanes, extend medians, and add new sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian signals. A related intersection project at Route 1, Hanson Avenue and Princess Anne Street is being constructed under the same contract.

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