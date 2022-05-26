Published May 26, 2022 at 3:00PM | Updated May 31, 2022 at 2:51PM

Knife at Woodbridge HS second weapon found at a Pr. Wm. County school this week

A teacher found a student suffering a stab wound, leading police to uncover a fight in a school bathroom.

The investigation at Woodbridge Senior High School, at 3001 Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge revealed that three students were inside a bathroom when a verbal altercation escalated at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 25.

During the encounter, the suspect and one of the other students engaged in a exchanged blows before the suspect pulled out a knife, police said. At some point, a struggle over the knife ensued and the suspect was stabbed, police said.

The parties eventually separated, and the students left the restroom. A teacher was notified of the incident and contacted school security and together with the School Resource Officer, they located the suspect in a classroom suffering from a minor stab wound.

The suspect was initially treated by the school nurse and later taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. While investigating, a knife was located inside the suspect’s backpack.

Following the investigation, the suspect, a 15-year-old male, was arrested. He’s charged with possession of a weapon on school property and brandishing a weapon on school property.

His court date is pending, and he’s being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

It’s the second case of a weapon found in a Woodbridge-area school this week. On Monday, police said a 15-year-old student brought a gun to Potomac Senior High School in Woodbridge.