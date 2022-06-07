Teens charged in high school fight, courts to handle internally

On June 3 at 12:55 p.m., the School Resource Officer assigned to Freedom High School at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge was contacted by school personnel regarding a fight between students.

The investigation revealed a 15-year-old male victim, a student, and a 17-year-old male student was involved in an ongoing altercation in a hallway. The accused punched the victim before he was kicked in the head multiple times during the encounter.

School personnel separated the involved parties when two other students, a 15-year-old male student and another 17-year-old male student, began striking the victim. School personnel eventually separated all parties.

The victim initially received treatment from the school nurse before being transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, officers sought petitions against the two 17-year-old male students and the 15-year-old male student. After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled internally through what police called the juvenile diversion process.

No court date is set for the teenagers.

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