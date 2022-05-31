Another knife in school, another Prince William student charged

On Wednesday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m., a School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Freedom High School at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge was notified by school personnel that a student had a knife inside the school, police said.

Prince William police reported the incident today.

The investigation revealed that while school personnel was investigating a violation of school policy, the student, identified as the accused, was found with a knife, police said.

The SRO was notified and determined the weapon was never displayed or part of any active threat. Following the investigation, on May 27, the accused, identified as a 15- year-old male juvenile, was arrested.

He’s charged with possession of a weapon on school property. His court date is pending, and he was held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

On May 25, a student at Woodbridge Senior High School was found suffering a stab wound after a fight in a school bathroom. Meanwhile, on May 19, an SRO found a gun at Potomac Senior High School in Woodbridge.