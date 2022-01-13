‘Messy’ weekend storm forecast calls for snow to rain

Will it be snow, rain, or the classic “wintery mix?”

Forecasted to arrive during the afternoon on Sunday, January 16, a major winter storm has our area in its sights for a second time in as many weeks.

The forecast will be tricky, forecasters say, as our area is on the line where cold air will battle it out with warmer air, changing snow to rain and lowering snowfall totals.

This afternoon, the sure thing is growing confidence among forecasters at Washington, D.C. The National Weather Service office in Sterling is in for wintery weather on Sunday, January 15, when snow is likely to begin falling, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect a high temperature near 41.

Sunday night, expect rain, snow, and freezing rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow, with a low of about 28.

Here’s some of the discussion from the weather service forecasters: