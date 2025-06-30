Signal Bay Waterpark Delays Reopening to July 11 as Renovations Wrap Up

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – Signal Bay Waterpark will now open on Thursday, July 11, city officials announced Friday, marking the latest delay in the park’s summer season.

The waterpark typically opens Memorial Day weekend, but the city had already postponed this year’s opening due to ongoing renovations. Officials initially hoped to welcome guests by June 23, and later targeted July 4. Now, the city says “everything else is ready to go” — they’re just waiting on the delivery and installation of a new water feature.

The upgrades include a new pool liner and refreshed attractions designed to enhance the visitor experience. Once complete, the park will resume normal summer hours and offer its popular lazy river, slides, and splash zones for children and families.

Signal Bay Waterpark is a key draw for residents each summer, and city leaders thanked the community for its continued patience. More updates are expected to be posted on the city’s Facebook page.