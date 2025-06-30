Riverside Adds Real-Life Mental Health Talks to Next to Normal Performances

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is expanding the impact of its summer musical Next to Normal with a special speaker series designed to connect the themes of the show to real-life mental health experiences in the Fredericksburg region.

The musical runs from July 2 to August 3, 2025, and explores the story of a suburban family grappling with the effects of bipolar disorder, grief, and emotional trauma. With a contemporary rock score and book by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal won three Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Critics from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and The Washington Post named it one of the best shows of the year when it debuted on Broadway.

The show stars Adrienne Hick and Andrew Foote, a real-life couple returning to the Riverside stage after appearing together in The Bridges of Madison County. The cast, along with first-time director Penny Ann Moss, approach the material with fresh eyes—many performing in this show for the first time. The production is part of Riverside’s growing commitment as a nonprofit to present meaningful, community-connected stories.

To deepen that connection, Riverside will host featured speakers before five performances, each offering insight into mental health and wellness. Talks begin at 6:30 p.m., between dinner service at 5:30 p.m. and the show’s 7:30 p.m. curtain. Food service will continue during the talks.

Featured Speaker Schedule:

July 3 – Antwaun Carey Gay

A longtime public servant in Stafford County and a licensed minister, Gay has worked in law enforcement, juvenile justice, and youth sports. He is the author of When a Man Exhales and the brother of musical legend Marvin Gaye.

July 10 – Rappahannock Area Community Services Board

Jacque Kobuchi, LCSW, and Katie Barnes, LPC, will share practical tools for mental wellness and highlight local services offered through RACSB, including emergency mental health response and school-based therapy.

July 17 – Mental Health America Fredericksburg

Hailey Jobin will introduce the MHAfred HELPLINE, a regional mental health provider directory, and discuss additional support initiatives offered by the nonprofit.

July 24 – Fredericksburg Christian Health Center

Dr. Theron R. Stinar, D.O., a family physician and CEO of FCHC, will share his personal journey through grief and faith after losing his son to suicide. Dr. Stinar is a U.S. Army veteran and longtime medical mission advocate.

August 3 – Randy Feltner

A local firefighter, Feltner will speak candidly about the mental health challenges first responders face. Through his own story and those of others, he hopes to raise awareness and offer support to those struggling in silence.

Riverside hopes the speaker series will encourage conversation, reduce stigma, and empower audience members to seek help when needed. For showtimes, ticket prices, and more information, visit riversidedt.com.