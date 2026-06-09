This summer, Prince William Public Libraries invites families and readers of all ages to dig a little deeper with the theme “Unearth a Story.” From June 15 through August 16, participants can uncover hidden worlds, explore the past, and discover something new with every page.

Summer Reading features more than 350 free programs designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and connection. Activities range from dinosaurs and prehistoric plants to gardening and everything in between.

How to Participate

Registration opens June 15 and is available at any PWPL branch, online at pwcva.gov/library, or through the Beanstack Tracker app.

Summer Reading is open to everyone — babies, preschoolers, students in grades K–12, and adults. Readers who log 500 minutes (just 20 minutes a day for 25 days) can visit their local library to choose a free book to keep. Paper trackers are available at libraries, or participants can log minutes digitally in the Beanstack app.

Featured Programs & Events

Dinosaurs with Dinoman

All Ages

Lake Ridge #: Monday, June 15, 10:30 a.m.

Monday, June 15, 10:30 a.m. Montclair: Monday, June 15, 2:00 p.m.

Monday, June 15, 2:00 p.m. Nokesville: Tuesday, June 16, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, June 16, 10:30 a.m. Independent Hill: Tuesday, June 16, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16, 2:00 p.m. Potomac #: Wednesday, June 17, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. Haymarket Gainesville #: Wednesday, June 17, 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17, 2:00 p.m. Central: Thursday, June 18, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 18, 10:30 a.m. Bull Run: Thursday, June 18, 2:00 p.m.

Dinoman and his raccoon sidekick, Reflex, will answer questions about dinosaurs, fossils, and more. The show includes magic, props, and real dinosaur fossils. #Tokens will be handed out 30 minutes before each program starts at the participating libraries.

Unearth a Story With Master Gardeners

Grades K–5

Bull Run: Monday, July 6, 10:30 a.m.

Monday, July 6, 10:30 a.m. Independent Hill: Thursday, July 16, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 16, 10:30 a.m. Manassas City: Saturday, July 25, 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 1:00 p.m. Potomac: Monday, August 10, 10:30 a.m.

Explore the world of prehistoric plants and the fossils they left behind. Discover what you might plant in your garden if you wanted to feed a Triceratops.

Sponsors Make It Possible

Summer Reading is supported by generous community sponsors who help fund programs and provide free books. Special thanks to Amazon, the Naming Sponsor for the fourth year in a row, and Bricks & Minifigs, Woodbridge, which donated a gift card for a free bulk of LEGO bricks to everyone who completes the reading challenge (while supplies last).

For the full list of sponsors and the complete schedule of events, visit pwcva.gov/library or stop by your local library branch.

Whether you’re tracking reading minutes, attending special events, or looking for your next great book, make this summer one to remember by participating in PWPL’s “Unearth a Story” Summer Reading program.

Learn more and sign up at pwcva.gov/library.