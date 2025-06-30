Sudley Road Reopens After Downed Lines Repaired, Traffic Signals Restored

MANASSAS, Va. – All lanes on Sudley Road are back open following an overhead communications wire issue that forced a full road closure earlier today.

Verizon completed repairs to the overhead lines by 3:29 p.m., and traffic signals are once again operating on their normal timing. City of Manassas Electric crews and police responded to the scene, with initial assistance from Verizon beginning around 1 p.m.

Although the road is fully reopened, drivers traveling northbound on Sudley Road may still encounter delays, particularly back to Stonewall Road. City officials expect traffic to return to normal as flow improves.

Police have not disclosed the cause of the issue.