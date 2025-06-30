‘Training’ Storms Could Bring Flooding, Damaging Winds to Our Area Tuesday

A strong cold front moving into the region on Tuesday is expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for flooding and damaging winds during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the National Weather Service, conditions will become increasingly unstable throughout the day, leading to likely thunderstorm activity after 4 p.m. Forecasters say the setup could produce repeated rounds of storms, raising the risk of flash flooding in low-lying and urban areas. A Flood Watch may be issued ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Tuesday’s high will reach around 88 degrees, with southwest winds at 10 mph and gusts up to 22 mph. Rain chances increase to 60 percent in the afternoon, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch expected.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue into the night, with an 80 percent chance of rain and a low of 73 degrees. The threat of wet microbursts—strong, localized downdrafts—also raises concerns for damaging wind gusts during stronger storms.

The storm system is expected to linger into early Wednesday morning, particularly in southern Maryland, before tapering off. Wednesday will bring a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m., with a high near 85.

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather updates and be prepared for the possibility of localized flooding, downed trees, and travel delays.