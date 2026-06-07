Hartwood Coach Overcomes Illness for First Season

“If I fall, I fall. If I die, I die. I’ve got to suck it up. Can’t live forever,” D.J. Palmer replied, Fredericksburg Free Press reported. “I should be fully back walking in six months, everything like nerves, and all that will be back. I’ll be chasing the kids around and doing what I normally do.”

“This is going to be something special,” Palmer added.

D.J. Palmer, the first head football coach at the new Hartwood High School in Stafford County, fought back from emergency spinal surgery in April after a sudden staph infection left him unable to feel his legs. After weeks of hospital recovery and rehabilitation, he used a cane to lead the Stallions’ first tryouts on June 1, fulfilling a 25-year dream to head a public high school program.

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