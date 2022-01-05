News County searching for someone to replace aging Lake Ridge pier By Potomac Local News Published January 5, 2022 at 1:00PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:53AM A crew team uses a dock at Lake Ridge Marina on the Occoquan Reservoir. [Photo: Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye Facebook Page] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News