Community Notes

Closings and delays: See our full lists of school closings/delays and government closings/delays. [Twitter]

Not ready yet: Prince William Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade walked areas of the county hardest hit by Monday’s snowstorm before making the call to close school to students and teachers Thursday. [Insidenova.com]

Temporary waiver: The Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (R-Board) will temporarily waive fees for yard debris disposal until January 17. [Stafford County Government]

Carbon monoxide poisoning: During this time of the year, when temperatures begin to fall, families seek alternative methods to heat their homes. [Press release]

Schools town hall meetings: Stafford County Public Schools will host seven Town Hall meetings regarding the Fiscal Year 23 budget, one in each election district. [Press release]