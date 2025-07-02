Army Taps Manassas-Based Electra to Power Up Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Tech

MANASSAS, Va. – The contract will fund a range of research and testing activities focused on hybrid-electric powertrain, power, and propulsion systems (HEPPS). Electra will apply these efforts to its EL9, a nine-passenger ultra-short takeoff and landing (Ultra-STOL) aircraft currently in development.

According to a press release from Electra, the project will deliver “valuable insights and test data to help the Army understand the benefits, trade-offs, and operational procedures associated with operating hybrid-electric propulsion systems.”

“This work gives the Army a clear path forward in understanding how hybrid-electric technologies can support real operational demands, while enabling entirely new logistics capabilities,” said Donn Yates, Vice President of Government Programs at Electra. “Electra’s hybrid-electric Ultra-STOL aircraft redefines what’s possible for Army Aviation with its ability to operate from small, rugged sites, reduce fuel demand, and increase flexibility for the commander.”

Electra’s EL2 prototype aircraft has already demonstrated ultra-short takeoff and landing in under 150 feet. The EL9 is designed to operate in helicopter-sized spaces and deliver mobile power, while retaining the range and safety of a fixed-wing aircraft. Over the next 18 months, Electra will carry out a six-part effort that includes trade studies, operational analysis, modeling, simulation, and flight testing.

The company has previously flown the NASA Administrator aboard the EL2—the first time a U.S. government agency head has flown in an electric aircraft. This marks the sixth contract the Army has awarded to Electra to support the development of its Ultra-STOL technology.