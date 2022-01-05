Police report: Shootings into homes, road rage incident reported

Gregory Benidict Porter Jr., 26, of 1292 Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge, is charged with one count of assault & battery on law enforcement officers, one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. [Photo: Prince William police]

In this post, Prince William police report:

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On January 3 at 10:06PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 2900 block of Frankfurt Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. Residents of the home reported to police that multiple gunshots were heard striking the residence. The investigation revealed that the rounds entered through the front of the home before striking the living room wall and ceiling. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. While investigating the incident, officers located multiple shell casings on the sidewalk in front of the home. A police K-9 searched the area for any suspects who were not located. At this time, there is no suspect description.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On January 1 at 6:35PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3700 block of Forestdale Ave. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The homeowner reported to police that an unusual noise was heard outside of the residence. Upon inspection, the homeowner located a bullet near the carport. The investigation revealed that the homeowner and other area residents reported hearing gunshots prior to the police being contacted. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. No suspect information is available at this time.

Shooting into Residential Dwellings | Vehicle – On January 1 at 3:35PM, officers responded to the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Vantage Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The initial investigation revealed that a group of individuals were on the sidewalk in the above area when a grey sedan with tinted windows approached. The vehicle slowed near the group of individuals before multiple shots were fired from the vehicle. All individuals fled the area. No injuries were reported. While investigating, officers located two homes and a vehicle located in the 15500 block of John Diskin Cl. sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. There is no suspect description at this time.

Brandishing | Road Rage Related – On December 23 at 5:27PM, officers responded to investigate a road rage incident that reportedly began in the area of Linton Hall Rd and Glenkirk Rd. in Gainesville (20155) earlier that afternoon. The victim, a 62-year-old man, reported to police that he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another vehicle, later identified as the accused, while travelling in the above area. When the victim pulled into the parking lot of a business in the Virginia Gateway shopping center, he was confronted by the accused where a verbal altercation ensued. As the accused returned to his vehicle, he is alleged to have brandished a firearm from his waistband and pointed it towards the victim. The parties separated and police were contacted. The victim was not injured, and no shots were fired. The victim was able to provide a license plate of the other vehicle. Officers made contact with the accused at his residence on Ballagan Ct. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Robert Michael TAYLOR. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [No Photo Available]

Robert Michael TAYLOR, 55, of the 9500 block of Ballagan Ct. in Bristow

Described as a black male, approximately 5’7″, 175lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes Wanted for brandishing

Commercial Burglaries – On December 31 at 8:54AM, officers responded to the White Horse Auto Wash located at 15705 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. The business manager reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 12:41AM and 1:15AM. The investigation revealed that entry was made into the business through the side window which was found damaged. A safe was reported missing and vehicle left on the premises was rummaged through. While investigating the incident, officers were informed that a second burglary occurred earlier that morning at the Double T Automotive located at 15009 Jefferson Davis Hwy. The investigation revealed that entry was made into the business in a similar manner. An undisclosed amount of money and tools were reported missing. Video surveillance footage from both incidents revealed that the suspect appeared to be the same in each burglary.

Suspect Description:

A black male approximately 5’7″ and 160lbs.

Last seen wearing a black fitted cap, a black mask, a North Face hooded sweatshirt with white trim on the hood, a red collar and zipper pockets, gray sweatpants, and white/black ADIDAS shoes

Falsely Summoning Law Enforcement – On January 2 at 7:23PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13400 block of Nystrom Ct. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate the report of a shooting with injuries. When officers arrived at the location, they determined that no shooting incident occurred, and no one was injured. During the investigation, officers made contact with a resident of a neighboring home, later identified as the accused, who was uncooperative and eventually refused to speak with officers. While officers were still in the above area, the accused continued to contact emergency services and make false reports of numerous shootings. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jordan Neil ROGERS, was arrested.

Arrested on January 2:

Jordan Neil ROGERS, 21, of 13443 Nystrom Ct. in Woodbridge

Charged with 9 counts of falsely summoning law enforcement and 4 counts of harassment of emergency personnel

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $7,500 Secured Bond

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On January 2 at 1:54PM, while an officer was on an unrelated call at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, located at 2300 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge (22191), they were approached by an unknown man. The man, later identified as the accused, was behaving in an aggressive manor and began banging his fists on the table the officer was using. As the officer began to escort the accused back to his room, he pushed the officer. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ahmad Rashid NIAZI, was arrested.

Arrested on January 2:

Ahmad Rashid NIAZI, 19, of 4400 Bedford Cove Ln. in Woodbridge Charged with assault & battery of LEO

Court Date: March 14, 2022 | Bond: Unavailable

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On January 1 at 11:29PM, officers responded to the Best Western located at 14619 Potomac Mills Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate reports of disorderly patrons occupying a room. When officers made contact with the occupants of the room, they all agreed to leave the premises. While investigating, officers determined two of the occupants were juveniles and could not leave without contacting their parents. A 15-year-old female juvenile, identified as the accused, refused to follow officer’s commands, and attempted to leave the hotel. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. During the incident, the accused kneed one officer before kicking another officer. The juvenile was turned over to a family member. Following the investigation, officers charged the 15-year-old female juvenile, and the case will be handled through juvenile court services.

Charged on January 2: [Juvenile]

A 15-year-old female juvenile of Alexandria

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery of LEO and 1 count of obstruction of justice

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On January 1 at 2:47PM,

officers responded to the Broadstone at River Oaks Apartments located in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a domestic. The investigation revealed that a 38-year-old woman and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal alteration that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the woman. Another family member, a 19-year-old man, was called to the home and attempted to separate the two parties when he was struck by the accused. When officers arrived at the home, they attempted to separate the parties before the accused pushed an officer. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jahlil COMMANDER, was arrested.

Arrested on January 1:

Jahlil COMMANDER, 19, of 3100 Chesapeake Dr. in Dumfries

Charged with 2 counts of domestic assault & battery and 1 count of assault & battery of LEO Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] | Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Substances – On December 31 at 2:44AM, while in the area of Neabsco Rd. and Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) officers heard gunshots. While investigating, officers observed a black BMW traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle and activated their emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as the accused, refused to stop for the officers and eventually parked in front of a residence in the 16600 block of Flotilla Way. The accused then got out of the vehicle and fled towards the front door of the house. Officers observed the accused throw an item on the ground which was determined to be a firearm and was recovered by officers. When the accused could not make entry into the home, he dropped a bag and attempted to run. After a short foot pursuit and brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. During the encounter, the accused elbowed an officer. While investigating, officers determined the accused was in possession of controlled substances and the firearm recovered by officers. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Gregory Benidict PORTER Jr., was arrested.

Arrested on December 31:

Gregory Benidict PORTER Jr., 26, of 1292 Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, 1 count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, 1 count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, 2 counts of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, 1 count of possession with intent to sell marijuana, and 1 count of driving on a revoked license

Court Date: March 3, 2022 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On December 30 at 10:54AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 9500 block of Broadlands Ln. in Nokesville (20136) to investigate a domestic. When the officers arrived at the home, they attempted to speak to one of the parties involved. At that time, the accused actively prevented the officers from making contact with other party. When officers began to approach the home, the accused turned on the water hose and sprayed the officers attempting to prevent them from making contact. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. The initial investigation into the domestic revealed that the incident was verbal only. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as [redacted], was arrested.

Arrested on December 30:

[Redacted]

Charged with 5 counts of assault & battery on LEO and 1 count of obstruction of justice Court Date: February 28, 2022 | Bond: $10,000 Secured Bond