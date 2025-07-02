Big Boost for Innovation District: State Grant Launches High-Tech Hub in Manassas, Prince William

MANASSAS, Va. – Northern Virginia’s first Innovation District is officially underway, thanks to a major investment from the state.

Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced a $2.6 million grant from GO Virginia, a state-funded initiative focused on strengthening regional economies and supporting high-wage industries. Local governments, businesses, and educational institutions will contribute an additional $1.3 million, bringing the total initial investment to $3.9 million.

The funding supports the launch of the Innovation District centered around George Mason University’s SciTech Campus in Prince William County and the City of Manassas. The 3,800-acre district is expected to accelerate growth in sectors like life sciences, aerospace, defense, and semiconductors while helping residents build careers without leaving the region.

According to a 2024 concept plan, the Innovation District will serve as a connector between local jurisdictions, research institutions, and private industry. “Serving as a catalyst, convener, connector, communicator and capacity-builder, the Innovation District will be a destination for ambitious minds to fuel lasting economic growth,” the plan states.

Vice Mayor Mark Wolfe of Manassas said the partnership between Manassas, Prince William County, and George Mason University leverages the area’s existing strengths. “We’ve got a critical mass of technology and brain power, and frankly, money, that can come together and create a technology hub that will benefit everyone,” Wolfe said.

The district will be guided by the Innovation District Committee, a public-private partnership chaired by Amy Adams, executive director of George Mason’s Institute for BioHealth Innovation. While the committee will oversee funding, marketing, and outreach, land use decisions will remain with Manassas and Prince William County.

Several programs will roll out over the next 18 months, including a Fall 2025 launch of an International Life Science Soft Landing Program to attract global startups, a corporate mentorship initiative for senior engineering students, and a Winter 2026 launch of a Life Science Certificate Program and Young Professionals Network.

Founding partners include George Mason University, the City of Manassas Department of Economic Development, Prince William County, and private firms such as Micron, ATCC, and Employment Enterprises. Dominion Energy, IMEG, and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce are also backing the effort as SciTech Innovators.

The funding will also help pay for staffing, marketing, and accelerator programming to support start-ups and existing companies in navigating regulatory pathways, building strategic plans, and connecting with investors.

“The Innovation District will connect education, research, and industry,” Adams said. “It gives students and employers new ways to create real-world impact.”