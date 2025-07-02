Celebrate the 4th in Dale City with a Parade and Family Fun Day

DALE CITY, Va. – One of the region’s most popular Independence Day traditions is back: The Dale City 4th of July Parade kicks off Thursday morning at 10 a.m. along Dale Boulevard.

The festive, family-friendly event runs eastbound from Kirkdale Road to Gemini Way, with marching bands, colorful floats, and community groups making their way down the heart of Dale City. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early and bring chairs or blankets to stake out a good viewing spot.

Road closures begin at 8:30 a.m., with police directing traffic and closing intersections across the eastbound side of Dale Boulevard. Expect delays, and consider parking at nearby lots, including Mapledale Plaza, the VDOT lots near the Boys & Girls Club and Hillendale Fire Station, or Beville Middle School.

Immediately following the parade, the fun continues with Family Fun Day near Center Plaza from 12 noon to 2 p.m. This post-parade celebration features booths hosted by local nonprofits, amateur crafters, and food and drink vendors. It’s a great way to keep the patriotic energy going and support local groups.

Safety reminders for parade-goers: Stay off the parade route, especially children who may be tempted to run for candy—participants are not allowed to throw items from floats or vehicles. Bring water, sunscreen, and wear comfortable shoes for the summer heat.

For questions or more information, organizers can be reached at [email protected].