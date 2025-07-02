Stafford Sheriff Shares Safety Rules, Road Closures for July 4 Celebration at Pratt Park

STAFFORD, Va. – The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to plan ahead for a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July at John Lee Pratt Memorial Park.

The Star-Spangled 4th Spectacular is one of Stafford’s biggest annual traditions, featuring family-friendly activities, live music, food vendors, and a grand fireworks show to close out the night. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will begin just before 10 p.m. The event is free and typically draws hundreds of people from across the region.

To ensure public safety, the Sheriff’s Office is prohibiting the following items at the park:

Tents in the concert area

Sparklers or any personal fireworks

Grills

Alcoholic beverages

Unruly or unsupervised pets

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and plenty of water, as temperatures are expected to be in the 80s. Sunscreen and shade are also recommended.

Road Closures Begin at 9:00 p.m.

Several nearby roads will close or have restricted access to assist with traffic control following the fireworks:

River Road at Gordon Street – Open only for traffic exiting the park toward Kings Highway. Kings Highway & Chatham Heights Road and Chatham Lane & Chatham Heights Road – Restricted access to help vehicles leave the park via River Road. Chatham Drive & River Road – Also restricted to prioritize outbound traffic.

All roads will reopen once traffic has cleared from the park.

Important Note: Trolley service available earlier in the day will not serve Pratt Park. Parking is available on-site, but gates will close once the park reaches capacity. No re-entry will be allowed after that time.

For complete event details, parking info, and a full schedule of the day’s festivities, visit: https://www.tourstaffordva.com/2025/06/17/staffords-star-spangled-4th-know-before-you-go-2/

“We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.