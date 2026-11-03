Police Blotter: 16-Year-Old Charged in Crash That Killed Two Near Manassas; McDonald’s Worker Robbed in Woodbridge

A 16-year-old Manassas driver has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in an Oct. 24 crash that killed a 70-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman near Manassas, Prince William County police said in Tuesday’s daily incident report. Police also said three men assaulted a McDonald’s employee in Woodbridge and took his AirPods, while the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported four DUI arrests and several public intoxication arrests between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1.

Prince William County

16-year-old charged in fatal crash near Manassas

Leland Rd. and Maplewood Dr., in the Yorkshire area near Manassas (20111), Oct. 24, 11:56 p.m. — Police said the driver of a 2024 GMC Sierra was traveling at a high rate of speed on Leland Road, disregarded a stop sign at Maplewood Drive and collided with a 2004 Honda Civic entering the intersection. The Civic’s driver, a 70-year-old Manassas man, and passenger, a 54-year-old Manassas woman, died at the scene. The Sierra’s passenger, a 14-year-old girl from Manassas, suffered non-life-threatening injuries; the driver was not hurt. Police used a Manassas postal address for the crash location.

On Nov. 2, crash investigators arrested the Sierra’s driver, a 16-year-old Manassas boy, and charged him with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of reckless driving by speed, one count of failure to stop at a stop sign and one count of failure to wear a seatbelt. He is held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Court date pending. Crash investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash to contact police. Read our earlier story on the crash.

McDonald’s employee assaulted, robbed of AirPods

McDonald’s, 4309 Merchant Plz., Woodbridge, Nov. 2, 11:13 p.m. — Officers responded to a robbery. Police said an employee was closing the restaurant’s dine-in area for the night when three unknown men approached and tried to enter the restaurant, then assaulted him, took his AirPods and left on foot. The employee was injured and declined medical treatment. Police described the suspects as three Black men wearing all black clothing; one wore black ripped jeans and another wore pants with light-colored flowers.

Masked man walks into Woodbridge home, takes bowl of candy

3300 block of Wyndale Ct., Woodbridge, Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary. Police said an unknown man entered the home through the front door, took a bowl of candy and left on foot with a group of three unknown men. No property damage or other missing items were reported. The suspect was described as a Black man wearing black clothing and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about the Prince William County incidents can call the county police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

Stafford County

Four charged with DUI over Halloween weekend

Winding Creek Rd., Oct. 31, 10:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to a crash in which a vehicle went off the road into a ditch and saw alcoholic beverages on the ground nearby, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver showed signs of impairment, claimed the beverages and admitted drinking earlier that day; more empty containers were found inside the vehicle. A breath test showed a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. A 26-year-old Stafford man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and drinking while operating a motor vehicle. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

I-95, Nov. 1, 12:31 a.m. — A deputy stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically. The driver showed signs of impairment, admitted drinking and was found to have a revoked license, and a breath test showed a blood alcohol content above the legal limit, the sheriff’s office said. A 32-year-old Stafford man was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and driving on a revoked license with a blood alcohol content above .02. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

15 Wyche Rd., Nov. 1, 3:07 a.m. — A deputy stopped a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane and ran a red light. The driver showed signs of impairment, admitted drinking and refused field sobriety tests, according to the sheriff’s office. A 29-year-old Stafford man was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Washington Dr. and Richmond Hwy., Nov. 1, 4:58 a.m. — A sergeant responded to a report of a drunk driver and stopped a vehicle that was failing to maintain its lane. The driver and passenger both showed signs of impairment and admitted drinking, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Hyattsville, Md., refused a breath or blood sample and was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to test and a traffic lane violation; she was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. The passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., was charged with public intoxication and held until sober.

Hit-and-run driver found through victim’s photo

Brafferton Blvd. and Garrisonville Rd., Oct. 30, 8:10 a.m. — The sheriff’s office said a driver rear-ended the victim on Garrisonville Road and fled. The victim photographed the suspect’s vehicle, and once deputies located it, the driver admitted being involved in the crash and not having insurance. Deputies also found his license was suspended. A 51-year-old Stafford man was charged with hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance. He was released on a summons.

Public intoxication arrests

Minuteman Cir., Oct. 30, 1:26 a.m. — While deputies handled a hit-and-run report, a person not involved in the crash caused a disturbance and failed to follow directions while showing signs of impairment, the sheriff’s office said. A 31-year-old Stafford woman was charged with public intoxication.

Wood Dr., Oct. 30, 7:27 p.m. — Deputies responding to an intoxicated person report arrested a 45-year-old Stafford woman, who was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

105 Garrisonville Rd., Nov. 1, 12:08 a.m. — A deputy checked on a person stumbling near the Wawa. A 31-year-old Stafford man was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Stolen vehicle, license plate

Sunflower Dr., Nov. 1, 2:23 p.m. — A victim reported a vehicle missing from where it had been parked. Deputies confirmed it had not been towed, and it was entered as stolen. A canvass of the area provided no further information.

South Gateway Dr., Oct. 31, 10:01 a.m. — A victim reported a front license plate missing after parking in a nearby lot. The plate was entered as stolen.

Unauthorized bank transactions, checks

Malvern Lakes Cir., Oct. 31, 7:36 p.m. — A victim reported multiple unauthorized checks used to withdraw money from their account. The victim had recently paid with a check that matched one of the unauthorized checks. No suspects have been identified.

West Rocky Run Rd., Oct. 30, 2:23 p.m. — A victim reported several unauthorized transactions on their account. No suspects have been identified.

Vehicle damaged

Edwards Dr., Oct. 30, 11:29 a.m. — A victim reported hearing a loud noise that morning and then finding damage to their vehicle. A canvass of the area and camera footage provided no further information.

Anyone with information about the Stafford County incidents can call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

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