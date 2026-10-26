Two killed in Manassas crash after driver runs stop sign, police say

Two people were killed in a Manassas crash Saturday night after a driver ran a stop sign at Leland Road and Maplewood Drive, Prince William County police said.
Police said a 2024 GMC Sierra traveling at a high rate of speed on Leland Road disregarded a stop sign and collided with a 2004 Honda Civic entering the intersection from Maplewood Drive about 11:56 p.m. Oct. 24. The Honda’s driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The Sierra driver was not injured, and a Sierra passenger had non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the victims’ identities will be released after next-of-kin notification and asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.
Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.
Fatal Crash Investigation – On October 24 at approximately 11:56 PM, officers responded to the intersection of Leland Road and Maplewood Drive in Manassas (20111) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2024 GMC Sierra was traveling at a high rate of speed on Leland Road approaching the intersection of Maplewood Drive. The driver disregarded a stop sign and collided with a 2004 Honda Civic that was entering the intersection from Maplewood Drive. The driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured, and the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the Honda Civic were both pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be released once a next-of-kin has been notified. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online.