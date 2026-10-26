Two killed in Manassas crash after driver runs stop sign, police say

Two people were killed in a Manassas crash Saturday night after a driver ran a stop sign at Leland Road and Maplewood Drive, Prince William County police said.

Police said a 2024 GMC Sierra traveling at a high rate of speed on Leland Road disregarded a stop sign and collided with a 2004 Honda Civic entering the intersection from Maplewood Drive about 11:56 p.m. Oct. 24. The Honda’s driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The Sierra driver was not injured, and a Sierra passenger had non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the victims’ identities will be released after next-of-kin notification and asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

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