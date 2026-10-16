Fredericksburg

Stafford supervisors move to strip data centers from technology zone incentives

By PLN News
Stafford Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority joint meeting
Stafford Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority meet Sept. 29, 2026. (Screenshot / Regional WebTV)

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