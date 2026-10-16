Fredericksburg Stafford supervisors move to strip data centers from technology zone incentives By PLN News Published October 16, 2026 at 7:17AM | Updated October 16, 2026 at 9:45AM Stafford Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority meet Sept. 29, 2026. (Screenshot / Regional WebTV) This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Board of Supervisors #Crystal Vanuch #Data Centers #Deuntay Diggs #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Originals #Pamela Yeung #Stafford County