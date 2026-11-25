Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue responded to a townhome fire in the 4100 block of La Mauricie Loop in Dumfries on Wednesday morning. Crews received the call at 8:06 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Arriving units found fire on the third floor of a townhome. Smoke alarms were present and sounded. Paramedics treated a patient on scene, and the patient was transported to a regional hospital. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly. Damage was limited to the bedroom where it started and did not affect adjacent townhomes. Three adults and three children were displaced, and the building inspector posted the home as unsafe. Fourteen units responded, including mutual aid from Quantico. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental.

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Full press release:

Fire and rescue units received a call at 8:06 AM on Wednesday, 11/25/2026 for a reported structure fire in the 4100 block of La Mauricie Loop in Dumfries. Arriving crews found fire on the third floor of a townhome. Paramedics on scene immediately provided medical care to a patient while firefighters made entry and quickly extinguished the fire. The patient was transported from the scene to a regional hospital. Smoke alarms were present and sounded. A total of 14 fire and rescue units responded with mutual aid provided by Quantico fire department. The fire damage was limited to the bedroom where it started and did not affect the adjacent townhomes. Three adults and three children were displaced. The building inspector posted the home as unsafe. The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and determined the fire was accidental. Fire officials remind residents that a portable fire extinguisher can help control a small fire, but the first priority is always to get out safely.