Prince William County Fire and Rescue responded to a townhome fire in the 5600 block of Wheelwright Way in Haymarket on Wednesday morning. Units were dispatched about 7:59 a.m. to a reported fire on the back porch.

The fire started at the rear of the home, spread up the outside of the structure and into the attic, then extended to the adjacent townhome. All residents evacuated safely after a neighbor alerted them and smoke alarms activated. One resident was evaluated on scene for possible smoke inhalation. The fire was declared out at 8:19 a.m. Four adults, three children, and two pets were displaced from the two homes, which the building inspector posted as unsafe. The Red Cross is assisting the families. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental. Thirteen units responded, including mutual aid from Loudoun County.

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Full press release:

Fire and rescue units were dispatched at approximately 7:59 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 to a reported fire on the back porch of a townhome in the 5600 block of Wheelwright Way. The first arriving units found smoke showing from the front of the townhome and fire at the rear. Firefighters determined that the fire started at the rear of the home, spread up the outside of the structure, and extended into the attic. It then spread to the adjacent townhome, where it also reached the attic. Crews made entry into both homes, conducted searches, and verified that all residents had safely evacuated. One resident was evaluated on scene for possible smoke inhalation. Firefighters knocked down the fire in both townhomes and the fire was declared out at 8:19 AM. A total of 13 fire and rescue units responded, including mutual aid from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue. The building inspector posted both townhomes as unsafe. Four adults, three children, and two pets from the two townhomes were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting both families. A passing neighbor alerted the residents to the fire enabling them to quickly evacuate, but smoke alarms also activated to warn of the danger. The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and determined the fire was accidental. Fire officials remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives. Test alarms monthly, change batteries twice a year when clocks change, and replace any alarm that is more than 10 years old.