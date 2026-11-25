Recently, the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) launched the in-office Fast Lane program, which allows program applicants who qualify to receive same-day permit approvals, reducing delays and helping projects move faster from planning to construction. Though designed for smaller-scale projects, this new program will help businesses cut through red tape, saving not only time but money.

The Fast Lane program is just one of the ways Montgomery County is working to reduce burdens on businesses. In July, the Montgomery County Council approved the Job Creation Project zoning initiative, which is expected to cut permitting time in half for development projects that are in Montgomery County’s key industries—including life sciences and technology— or are expected to create at least 200 local jobs. The new ZTA initiative will help support the development of buildings that have already identified anchor tenants and will hire for the jobs immediately, which is also why these types of projects would benefit from predictable regulatory timelines and processes. The County has a similar expedited review process for biohealth projects, mixed income communities, and office-to-residential conversions.

The approval of the ZTA follows County Executive Marc Elrich signing legislation authorizing up to $420 million in tax increment financing bonds to help finance Viva White Oak, a $2.7 billion investment featuring more than 3 million square feet of lab space, office/medical office, retail, and over 4,400 quality residences. Viva White Oak represents the County’s first use of a TIF and follows a push by Montgomery County to remove barriers and create new opportunities for businesses to invest, grow, and create jobs.