Prince William County police are asking for the public’s help finding an 18-year-old woman reported missing from the Dumfries area, according to a department post early Wednesday.

Prince William County Police Department

Mother, daughter found dead in Manassas-area home

Death Investigation – On November 23 at 1:41PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 12500 block of Spiller Ln in Manassas (20112) to conduct a welfare check. The investigation revealed a mother, identified as a 54-year-old woman, and her adult daughter, age 19, had not been seen or heard from since early November. Officers arrived at the home, and with assistance of Fire & Rescue personnel, made entry into the residence where both the mother and daughter were found deceased. There were no initial signs of foul play, and the home was secured prior to officers making entry inside. There were also no signs of trauma to either body. Autopsies have also been completed, nothing of note was reported. At this time, there doesn’t appear to be a greater concern to the surrounding community. Investigators are awaiting toxicology and are continuing their investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact police.

Missing endangered adult sought in Dumfries area

Allyson Love Faithful reportedly left her residence on Fraley Blvd in the Dumfries area of Prince William County on Nov. 24 at 5:45 p.m., after making concerning statements. Police said she is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance.

Faithful is described as a White female, 18 years old, 5’5″, 174 lbs., with black and red hair and brown eyes, and is missing her right eye. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a skull and devil image on the back and black plaid pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.

Malicious wounding, attempted robbery on Richmond Highway

On Nov. 23 at 7:11 p.m., officers responded to the 15600 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge to investigate a fight. Police said two victims, a 27-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, were approached by an unknown man who assaulted both and tried to steal a backpack from one of them. Both victims were injured and one was taken to an area hospital. Police said it was reported a fourth person may have fired a gunshot during the altercation, injuring himself, before leaving on foot.

William Dominick Knott Jackson, 23, of no fixed address, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with malicious wounding and attempted robbery. He was held without bond. His court date is pending. No photo was available.

Anyone with information can call the department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office released its Daily Incident Report for Nov. 23, covering incidents from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22.

Fraud

• 305 Worth Ave., Nov. 20, 9:07 a.m.: Deputy Sullivan responded to a report of counterfeit currency at the nearby Home Depot. The suspect used a counterfeit bill to pay for items on multiple occasions. Camera footage provided no further information.

• Garrisonville Road, Nov. 20, 11:37 a.m.: Deputy Sullivan responded to a report of unauthorized transactions. The victim’s bank called to say multiple items had been ordered on the account without authorization, and the victim saw the items had already been received by the suspects.

• Brenton Road, Nov. 20, 5:17 p.m.: Deputy Carey responded to a report of a Progressive Insurance scam. The caller said that if the victim paid a fee upfront, monthly payments would be delayed. After the funds were sent, the payments had not been delayed.

• 1225 Courthouse Road, Nov. 21, 11:32 a.m.: Deputy Floirendo responded to a report of an unauthorized withdrawal. The suspects gained access to the victim’s account and withdrew funds. The bank froze the account.

Larceny

• Commerce Parkway, Nov. 20, 4:40 p.m.: Deputy Sayegh responded to a report of a stolen trailer battery. The victim found the battery removed after parking the trailer in the area. No suspects have been identified.

Traffic offense

• Mine Road and Northampton Boulevard, Nov. 20, 6:17 p.m.: Deputy Martinez responded to a crash. The driver lost control turning onto Northampton Boulevard and struck multiple vehicles, and admitted causing the crash and that the driver’s license was DUI-revoked. A 54-year-old woman from Stafford was arrested and charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and endangering others while driving with a revoked license. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

DUI

• Tavern Road, Nov. 21, 4:34 a.m.: Deputy Carey responded to a crash. The driver admitted drinking earlier and showed signs of impairment. A breath test at the sheriff’s office showed a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. A 26-year-old man from Fredericksburg was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

• Ramoth Church Road, Nov. 22, 11:08 p.m.: Deputy Osborne responded to a crash and saw multiple alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. The driver admitted drinking right before driving and driving off the roadway, and refused a breath sample on scene. A breath test at the sheriff’s office showed a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. A 43-year-old woman from Stafford was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Warrant services

• Truslow Road, Nov. 21, 11:30 a.m.: Deputy Griffis found a wanted suspect inside a residence after earlier attempts to serve the warrant. The suspect and a second person refused to exit before both finally came out and were arrested. A 43-year-old man from Fredericksburg was charged with obstructing justice, served on his outstanding warrant and held without bond. A 43-year-old woman from Fredericksburg was charged with obstructing justice and released with a summons.

Assault

• Simpson Road, Nov. 21, 10:01 p.m.: Deputy Gildea responded to an assault at the nearby IHOP. Police said the suspect showed signs of impairment, knocked a phone away from an employee who tried to call law enforcement, and struck that employee and a second employee. A 37-year-old man from Ruther Glen was charged with two counts of assault and battery, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information can contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

Fredericksburg Police Department

DUI, reckless driving on Plank Road

Just after midnight Sunday, Nov. 22, Officer Merritt was patrolling Plank Road and Carl D. Silver Parkway when radar clocked a vehicle at 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. After a traffic stop, the officer saw signs of impairment. Police said the driver, Nathenial Haynes, 31, of Spotsylvania, refused field sobriety tests, and officers found several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

Haynes was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on no bond. Charges: DUI, refusal, open container, reckless driving by speed (75 mph in a 45 mph zone) and driving without a seat belt.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.