Traffic VRE faces $15 million FY28 gap as board weighs subsidy hike or cuts By PLN News Published November 25, 2026 at 10:06AM | Updated November 25, 2026 at 10:50AM A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Originals #Virginia Railway Express