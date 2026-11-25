More than 2,000 Prince William County government workers have ratified their first union contract, which would raise pay 13% to 21% over the next two years if county supervisors approve it, the Prince William Times reports.

SEIU Virginia 512 announced the agreement Nov. 20. It covers librarians, social workers, engineers and parks employees, among others, expands bereavement benefits and creates labor-management and health care committees. Wage talks could reopen in two years.

County police and fire employees have worked under union contracts since 2024, and Prince William teachers ratified their first contract in late 2023.