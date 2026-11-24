Stafford County Sheriff’s Office held its annual staff-wide Thanksgiving luncheon on Monday to thank deputies and civilian employees for their work keeping the county safe. United States Attorney General Todd Blanche, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, and Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Terry Cole attended with members of their staffs.

The agency said every role matters in public safety, from traffic enforcement and investigations to behind-the-scenes work such as responding to public records requests and maintaining vehicles. It called public safety a shared responsibility that depends on strong relationships with federal, state, and local partners, and praised the integrity and professionalism of its entire team. The post did not give the location of the luncheon, the number of people who attended, or any remarks made by the visiting officials.

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Full press release:

On Monday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office hosted our annual staff-wide Thanksgiving luncheon to recognize and thank the men and women who work tirelessly to keep Stafford County safe. This year, we were honored to be joined by the United States Attorney General Todd Blanche, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Terry Cole, and members of their respective staff. We sincerely appreciate their attendance, their encouraging words and their recognition of the work being done by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and our community. Every day, our deputies and civilian staff play an essential role in fulfilling our mission. From traffic enforcement and criminal investigations to responding to FOIA requests and maintaining our fleet, every responsibility matters. Public safety is not limited to what happens on the streets. It takes an entire team working behind the scenes and on the front lines, 365 days a year, to serve and protect this community. Public safety is a shared responsibility. We take great pride in building and maintaining strong working relationships with our federal, state, and local law enforcement to help enhance the quality of life of our residents by reducing the fear of crime, protecting life and property, and maintaining order. Behind every successful partnership and every accomplishment of this agency are the men and women who make the work possible. Their integrity, compassion, fairness and professionalism do not go unnoticed. From our deputies working in the field to the civilian employees supporting operations behind the scenes, every member of this agency plays a vital role in keeping Stafford County safe.