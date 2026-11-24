Prince William County Fire and Rescue responded to a fatal house fire in the 4000 block of Aldie Road in Catharpin on Tuesday. Units were dispatched at about 9:25 a.m. after a report of a home filled with black smoke with one occupant still inside. Firefighters entered the single-family home, removed one adult from the basement, and crews outside provided treatment, but the person was pronounced deceased on scene.

A second civilian was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and three firefighters were transported for minor burn injuries. Several pets were lost in the fire. Crews reported the fire extinguished on both floors just before 10 a.m. A total of 32 fire and rescue units responded, including mutual aid from the City of Manassas, Fairfax, and Loudoun County. The Prince William County Fire Marshal is conducting an origin-and-cause investigation, with assistance from Prince William County Police and the Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office.

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Full press release:

Fire and rescue units were dispatched at approximately 9:25 a.m. following a report of a home filled with black smoke with one occupant still inside. The first arriving units found smoke showing from the roofline and rear of the single-family home. Firefighters entered the residence and removed one adult from the basement. Crews outside provided immediate treatment, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. A second civilian was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three firefighters were also transported for treatment of minor burn injuries. Several pets were lost in the fire. Crews reported the fire extinguished on both floors just before 10:00 a.m. A total of 32 fire and rescue units responded, including units needed to shuttle water and to expand the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT). Mutual aid was provided by the City of Manassas, Fairfax and Loudoun County Fire Departments. Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, a member of the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System, provided additional assistance on scene, as did the Red Cross and the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chaplain. The Prince William County Fire Marshal is conducting an origin-and-cause investigation. Prince William County Police, the Prince William County Police Forensics Unit, and the Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office assisted on scene.