City of Manassas utility staff have proposed a second consecutive 25% increase in residential water rates, which would raise those rates about 56% over two years, the Manassas Journal reports.

The proposal, presented to the Utility Commission on Nov. 5, also includes a 3% to 5% electric increase and a 3% sewer increase, all taking effect July 1, 2027, if approved. Two commissioners backed holding the electric increase to 3%. A household using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity and 5,000 gallons of water a month could pay $14 to $17 more in base charges.

A public budget hearing is set for April 26, 2027, with rate ordinances to follow in May and June.