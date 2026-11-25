Fredericksburg’s planning department approved the site plan Nov. 23 for Jeremiah Community, Micah Ecumenical Ministries’ supportive housing project for people experiencing chronic homelessness, the Fredericksburg Free Press reports.

Ground is set to break in a few weeks on the first 50 tiny homes and a community center on the 31.7-acre site in the Bragg Hill area. The community is planned to eventually include 109 tiny homes, an 80-unit apartment complex and a health center.

Micah is raising $17.5 million for phase one construction and seven years of operating costs and had raised roughly $13 million as of Oct. 27, including $2.9 million in federal funding. The city committed $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project in 2022.