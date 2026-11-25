The Prince William County Planning Commission on Nov. 18 recommended approval of a rezoning for Destination Place, a 167-home community planned for 18 acres between Interstate 95 and the Occoquan Harbour Marina in Woodbridge, the Prince William Times reports.

The plan mixes townhomes and stacked condominium units with three waterfront and water-view parks, trails and a pier with a canoe launch for residents. It would sit next to the Rivergate, Viridium and The Landing at Mason’s Bridge apartment complexes.

Prince William County Public Schools expects the homes to generate 68 students zoned for Belmont Elementary, Fred M. Lynn Middle and Freedom High schools. Belmont and Freedom are both over capacity, according to county documents.