Nan Xiang, a Chinese restaurant featuring soup dumplings, is planned at 2851 Plank Road in Fredericksburg’s Central Park shopping center, the Fredericksburg Free Press reports, citing the chain’s website.

That address is home to an Applebee’s, and it’s unclear how long that restaurant will remain. No opening date has been announced for Nan Xiang. Applebee’s locations at Stafford Marketplace and in Spotsylvania’s Southpoint area recently closed.