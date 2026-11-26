Manassas City School Board member Sara Brescia has filed for a recount after losing her seat by 31 votes in the Nov. 3 election, the Prince William Times reports.

Brescia filed the petition Nov. 19 in Prince William County Circuit Court. The court held a preliminary hearing Nov. 25 and set a full hearing for Dec. 7, with the recount expected to take place that week.

Brescia trailed by 13 votes on election night, and the gap widened to 31 after provisional and late mail ballots were counted. Virginia allows a recount when the margin is no more than 1% of the votes cast for the two candidates. The city’s general registrar estimated recoding voting machines for the recount will cost about $6,000.