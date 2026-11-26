Muhammed Abdullateef, a former assistant director of Prince William County’s Department of Facilities and Fleet Management, is running for the Brentsville District seat on the Board of County Supervisors, InsideNoVa reports.

Abdullateef will face Ross Snare, a former Prince William Chamber of Commerce board chairman, in the June 15, 2027 Democratic primary. His campaign says he will focus on funding public schools, opposing poorly planned data center construction and preserving open space.

Republican Tom Gordy has held the seat since January 2024 and has not publicly announced his reelection plans.