Perry Proposes Statewide Data Center Moratorium Bill

Sen. Russet Perry on Tuesday released draft legislation that would enact a three-year statewide moratorium on data centers, Loudoun Now reports.

SB843 would prohibit localities from approving data center applications that require a rezoning, special exception, special use permit, or site plan. It would also bar the state from issuing any permit, certificate, registration, license, or other approval for data center development, siting, electric distribution service, interconnection, on-site generation, or related services. The moratorium would take effect July 1, 2027, and sunset July 1, 2030.

“This billion-dollar industry has grown unchecked and without guardrails for years while families face rising electric bills, massive transmission lines threaten our homes, schools, churches, and farms,” Perry said. “We cannot keep rubber-stamping new data centers when we can’t even manage the ones already built.”

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