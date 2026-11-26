Heavy rain and strong northeast winds continue across the Washington, D.C., area and Northern Virginia on Thanksgiving Day as a coastal storm moves through, according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

At Quantico Marine Corps Airfield – Turner Field, midday conditions showed rain and fog/mist with a temperature of 54 degrees, humidity at 90 percent, and visibility of about 1.25 miles. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday, and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in place until early Friday for coastal and tidal areas.

The National Weather Service forecast for Quantico Station calls for rain through the day with a high near 58 degrees. Northeast winds of 16 to 26 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 49 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with new precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Rain is likely tonight, mainly before midnight, with patchy fog, a low around 46 degrees, and additional amounts of a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Winds will shift from the east to the southwest, with gusts up to 31 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Rain. High near 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog before 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 10 to 17 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday is expected to start cloudy before becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and southwest winds around 17 mph, gusting to 31 mph. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees.

The remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend looks drier across the region. Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 60 degrees and light west winds. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees. Rain is likely Sunday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45 degrees.

Storm totals across the broader Baltimore-Washington area are expected to reach the 1.5- to 2.5-inch range in many locations, with locally higher amounts possible. Rain is expected to taper later Thursday into the evening as the system moves north.

Residents are advised to watch for standing water on roads and to secure outdoor items due to the gusty winds. The full forecast is available at weather.gov/lwx.