Remnants of Hurricane Isaias to bring rain and breezy conditions Sunday

Remnants of Hurricane Isaias will bring periods of rain, breezy conditions, and a chance of thunderstorms to Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Woodbridge starting tonight and continuing through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington. Rain is expected to begin late tonight and become widespread Sunday, with totals of three-quarters to one inch possible in many spots and locally higher amounts. East winds will increase Sunday, with gusts of 23 to 26 mph, and a few thunderstorms could develop Sunday afternoon, mainly east of the Blue Ridge.

Conditions improve Monday as the system moves offshore, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Tuesday turns sunny and warmer, with highs near 80 to 82 degrees across the three areas. No Flood Watch is in effect for the region at this time, though the National Weather Service continues to monitor rainfall amounts.

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Forecast details

Across Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Woodbridge:

This afternoon: Cloudy, high near 71 degrees, east wind around 7 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight, low around 59 to 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation 70 to 90 percent. New amounts a quarter to three-quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m., high near 70 to 72 degrees. East wind 9 to 14 mph, gusts as high as 23 to 26 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. New rainfall three-quarters to one inch possible.

Sunday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, low around 62 to 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation 70 to 80 percent.

Monday (Columbus Day): Chance of morning showers, then partly sunny, high near 74 to 76 degrees. Northwest wind with gusts as high as 22 to 26 mph. Chance of precipitation around 30 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny, high near 80 to 82 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington Area Forecast Discussion and point forecasts for Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Woodbridge, plus recent posts from @NWS_BaltWash. Updated 10:07 a.m. EDT Sat., Oct. 10, 2026.