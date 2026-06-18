Virginia Senate Proposes $1.7 Billion Data Center Generator Fee

“Virginia Senate leaders unveiled a budget proposal Tuesday that would raise an estimated $1.7 billion over two years through a new fee on data center generators,” The Center Square reported. The tiered impact fee on new generators would start Jan. 1 as part of unresolved budget negotiations with the House and Gov. Abigail Spanberger due by June 30.

The plan offers an alternative to phasing out sales tax exemptions for data centers, a key issue for Northern Virginia localities like Prince William and Stafford facing rapid industry growth and related infrastructure demands.

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