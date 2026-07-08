New Advertiser! AI & Data Centers Justice Coalition Launches Virginia Community Listening Sessions on Data Center Impacts

The AI & Data Centers Justice Coalition has launched a multi-state community listening campaign that includes dedicated sessions for Virginia residents concerned about the impacts of data centers.

Data centers are not inevitable — they are chosen. In Virginia and across the country, many are sited in low-income communities and communities of color that often lack the resources and infrastructure to respond effectively.

To give impacted residents a direct voice, the coalition is holding free weekly virtual listening sessions. Virginia’s sessions take place every Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Register for the Virginia Community Listening Session: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/r9UviM5tR2mDaJKT5uE0nA#/registration

Participants are invited to share how data centers affect their air quality, water resources, energy costs, health, and economic future. The coalition says it wants to hear stories, analysis, and visions for solutions directly from frontline communities.

“The voices of affected communities are not supplementary to this work. They are foundational. They are essential. They are the movement,” the coalition stated.

About the Coalition

The AI & Data Centers Justice Coalition was formed to organize communities and develop solutions rooted in consent, equity, and justice. Partners include Green Latinos, Citizens Utility Board, Families Over Billionaires, Public Citizen, and others.

Media Contact: Equity Bound Solutions LLC | [email protected]