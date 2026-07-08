Signal Bay Waterpark in Manassas Park Closed Wednesday and Thursday for Pool Repairs

Signal Bay Waterpark will be closed Wednesday, July 8, and Thursday, July 9, 2026, due to repairs in the activity pool, according to an announcement from the Manassas Park Community Center. The facility is scheduled to reopen Friday morning.

The 27,000-square-foot aquatic facility at 9300 Signal View Drive in Signal Hill Park features a zero-depth leisure pool, slides, water cannons, and a lazy river. It remains a popular summer destination for families in the area.

The park underwent a major renovation in 2025 that included new slides, splash features, a new liner, and upgrades to the original 1996 play structure. Construction setbacks, unexpected concrete issues, equipment problems, and contractor delays pushed the reopening to July 25, 2025 — missing most of the summer season after a roughly 61-day delay.

Signal Bay has a history of occasional maintenance-related closures. Residents are encouraged to check the official Manassas Park Community Center Facebook page or website for the latest updates before visiting.