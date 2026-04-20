Trolley of UMW Basketball Players Hits Fredericksburg Streets in Mini-Parade

The City of Fredericksburg celebrated the University of Mary Washington’s national basketball championship with a drive-thru parade through downtown on Saturday, complete with blue and white balloons, smiling basketball players, and streets lined with enthusiastic onlookers.

At the first corner where the trolley full of players turned onto Princess Anne Street, Chloe Paino was waiting to greet them. Paino’s father is Troy Paino, president of UMW, and she wore a UMW sweatshirt.

“This is a nice way to connect the town and the university,” she said. Her friend, who works at the Willow store on Princess Anne Street, was also there with balloons ready for the players.

The trolley full of basketball players wasn’t widely publicized, but it still drew a strong turnout. The trolley eventually made its way onto campus, where it was greeted by a large crowd of students. “I saw it on Facebook,” one person said.

The trolley traveled slowly down William Street, escorted by two motorcycle police officers. Paino ran alongside and high-fived as many players as she could reach, while cheers erupted from onlookers along the route. One fan summed up the moment perfectly.

“It’s a big deal, especially here,” he said.

After the trolley parade, the team arrived on campus for a “Fan Fest” in the Anderson Center. The event featured fan activities, food trucks in the courtyard, and limited-edition championship merchandise.

The UMW Eagles made history earlier this month by winning the NCAA Division III national title. The team was led by head coach Marcus Kahn, who was named National Coach of the Year.

There was plenty of drama on the court Sunday, April 5, as the Eagles edged Emory 75-73 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was a tight game throughout, but the Eagles—led by Kye Robinson—stayed close until Colin Mitchell sealed the victory with a dramatic game-winning rebound and put-back.

The team and the university have been riding high on the victory for the past few weeks, and Saturday’s parade showed the strong support they received from residents and businesses across Fredericksburg.

Many of the players are juniors this year, which means next season could bring the chance for a repeat.