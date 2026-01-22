Quantico Base Status Updates Expected

Marine Corps Base Quantico says its operating status will be updated as forecasted winter weather approaches and impacts base operations this weekend. Officials are urging personnel and visitors to regularly check official channels for the latest information.

Updates will be posted on the base’s weather webpage, social media accounts, and sent through the MCB Quantico Mass Notification System as conditions evolve. The base also shared winter weather preparedness resources from surrounding local governments.

Forecast summary:

A major winter storm is increasingly likely to impact the region from late Saturday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, areas of sleet and freezing rain, and significant travel disruptions.

Forecast details:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/major-winter-storm-likely-this-weekend-with-heavy-snow-ice-and-dangerous-cold/

The update did not specify when a change in operating status may be announced or what conditions would trigger closures or delays.

Here’s the full update:

Marine Corps Base Quantico’s operating status will be updated based on the forecasted weather and the resulting impact to base operations. From now and throughout the weekend, please go to https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Resources/Weather/, our Instagram , Facebook, and Twitter for current base operating status. We will also provide updates through the MCB Quantico Mass Notification System (QMNS). Below are some additional resources from our community partners. Stafford County Emergency Management Winter Weather Preparedness

Prince William County Emergency Management Winter Weather Preparedness

Spotsylvania County Emergency Management Winter Weather Preparedness

Sign up for the Quantico Mass Notification System here

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