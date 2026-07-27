Marine Corps Base Quantico Schedules Live-Fire Training Through August 7

Marine Corps Base Quantico will conduct live-fire training from July 24 through August 7, 2026, including overnight operations with demolitions under 50 pounds, 60mm and 81mm mortars, missiles, rockets, .50-caliber, 7.62mm and small arms, plus claymore demos, Prince William County Fire and Rescue reported. A multi-day event runs July 26 through July 31, with additional sessions on August 4–7.

Residents across Northern Virginia may notice noise, vibrations or illuminations that vary by location, weather and time of day; the base operates 43 ranges used by Marines, the Defense Department and other agencies. Rare schedule updates that could affect surrounding areas are posted at facebook.com/marinecorpsbasequantico.

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